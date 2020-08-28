RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has expanded the dense smoke advisory in Reno-Sparks and Carson City to Lake Tahoe and extended it until noon Saturday.

Unhealthy levels of smoke from wildfires burning in California kept students away from classrooms on Friday in Reno and Sparks.

The Washoe County School District announced just before 7 a.m. that the entire district would be on a distance learning program Friday due to the poor air quality.

The new school year began in the district last week with a hybrid system utilizing a combination of in-class learning and remote instruction. But classes were cancelled three out of five days last week due to the smoke.

The weather service says the smoke is coming from the North fire complex in California’s Plumas County. Forecasters said the haze in the Reno area should dissipate Friday afternoon but likely return Friday evening into Saturday.

The advisory applies to all areas around Lake Tahoe, including Incline Village, Stateline and in California at South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City and Truckee.

It stretches from Gardnerville south of Carson City to Susanville, California north of Reno, and east to Virginia City.