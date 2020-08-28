SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal judge granted bail Friday for Juan Tang, a Chinese scientist and former UC Davis researcher who was indicted for visa fraud and making false statements to the FBI, according to officials.

Court documents show Tang was released on a $750,000 secured appearance bond, which was “posted by the primary residence of third-party custodian.” Tang’s release order will not be signed until the secured bond is posted.

Tang has been ordered to stay at the third party’s residence and is not allowed to leave. Authorities said Tang will be monitored by phone and videoconferencing and not by electric monitor due to the coronavirus.

Tang was arraigned on Aug. 10 and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and $500,000 in fines if convicted on both counts.

According to court documents, Tang allegedly made false statements about her military service during her application to obtain a non-immigrant J-1 visa. She’s also accused of making false statements about her military service when she was interviewed by FBI agents.

It is alleged that Tang is currently in the Chinese military and falsely claimed she had not served.

Tang, who has a doctorate in cellular biology, entered the United States on Dec. 27, 2019, to work at UC Davis as a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology, Alexandra Negin, an assistant federal public defender, said in the filing last week asking the court for her release on bail.

Three other scientists living in the U.S. also face charges of lying about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army. All were charged with visa fraud, the Justice Department said.