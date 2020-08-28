NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials say that Lake Berryessa remains closed after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire damaged the area.

The area was hit hard the wildfire, officials say. Notably, the Markley Cove Marina was one of the areas that saw extensive damage – with several vessels that were docked there catching fire.

Some of those boats have since sunk. The Office of Spill Prevention and Response has been dealing with the clean-up and will start deploying divers once it is safe to investigate whether the sunken vessels are posing a pollution threat.

The Bureau of Reclamation said on Friday that Lake Berryessa will remain closed until further notice.

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the massive LNU Lightning Complex Fire so far, which has burned into parts of Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Yolo counties. Another 272 structures have been damaged. Containment of the wildfire, as of Friday, stands at 35 percent.