Sacramento Native Cameron Champ Speaks Out On Racial Injustice With Shoes And WordsGolf played on even as other sports in America stopped, and it gave Sacramento native Cameron Champ a chance to speak out at the BMW Championship.

Giants Fall To Dodgers 7-0, Kershaw Wins Third StraightClayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings Thursday, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 7-0 a day after he spoke out in support of his Black teammates as the clubs decided not to play in protest of racial injustice.

Oakland A’s Join Protests Over Social Injustice, Won’t Play Thursday’s GameThursday’s scheduled A’s vs. Rangers game is being postponed over the ongoing conversation about social justice and racism in the country.

AL-Best A's Win 3-1 In Another Victory By Fiers Over RangersOakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers allowed only an unearned run over six innings while getting his team yet another win over the Texas Rangers, 3-1 on Wednesday night.