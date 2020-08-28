WILDFIRE RELIEF:Click here to help those in our community hard-hit by recent wildfires.
RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A suspicious device spotted in a Riverbank parking lot prompted the bomb squad to respond Friday morning.

The suspicious device. (Credit: Riverbank Police Services)

Riverbank Police Services says the item was found near the Americas Tire Company parking lot. A bomb squad from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and started investigating.

Turns out, deputies say the item was only an electrical transformer that had been discarded in the parking lot.

Still, police and the sheriff’s office say they are grateful for the keen eye of residents.

