WILDFIRE RELIEF:Click here to help those in our community hard-hit by recent wildfires.
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Rio Linda News

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – At least five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an Amazon van in Rio Linda on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in the area of West 4th Street and West M Street and happened as a result of the van running a stop sign and hitting the other vehicle, investigators said.

All injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the CHP said.

Metro Fire said just before 5:20 p.m. at least four people had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply