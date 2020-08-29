Comments
RIO LINDA (CBS13) – At least five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an Amazon van in Rio Linda on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened in the area of West 4th Street and West M Street and happened as a result of the van running a stop sign and hitting the other vehicle, investigators said.
All injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the CHP said.
Metro Fire said just before 5:20 p.m. at least four people had to be extricated from the vehicles.
