Oakland A's Acquire Tommy La Stella From Angels For BarretoTwo people with knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the Oakland Athletics have acquired infielder 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto.

Sacramento Native Cameron Champ Speaks Out On Racial Injustice With Shoes And WordsGolf played on even as other sports in America stopped, and it gave Sacramento native Cameron Champ a chance to speak out at the BMW Championship.

Giants Fall To Dodgers 7-0, Kershaw Wins Third StraightClayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings Thursday, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 7-0 a day after he spoke out in support of his Black teammates as the clubs decided not to play in protest of racial injustice.

Oakland A’s Join Protests Over Social Injustice, Won’t Play Thursday’s GameThursday’s scheduled A’s vs. Rangers game is being postponed over the ongoing conversation about social justice and racism in the country.