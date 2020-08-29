Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – At least eight units were affected after an apartment caught fire overnight, the Modesto Fire Department said.
Fire officials said the fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. in the Willow Glen Apartments in the 3400 block of Coffee Road.
The fire was contained in the apartment that it started in, but firefighters said smoke, water damage and power outages affected at least eight total units.
The Modesto Fire Department said crews from Ceres and Stanislaus responded to assist with the flames.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Authorities said the American Red Cross was on the scene to assist those who were displaced by the fire.