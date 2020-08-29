SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Friends and colleagues reacted Saturday night to the death of former state senator Tom Berryhill.
The Republican politician formerly represented the 8th district in the California Senate and also served in the state assembly.
Berryhill was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, and he died Saturday – just two days past his 67th birthday.
In a statement, Senate Republican leader Shannon Grove said:
“I am saddened to learn about the passing of my friend Tom Berryhill who was a true statesman. Business and farm groups considered Tom a friend and staunch supporter, as did many on both sides of the political spectrum.”
Berryhill was a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.
His cause of death was not yet made available.