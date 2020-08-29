SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Here are all the latest updates on Saturday night’s protests.

10:15 p.m.

At around 10:15 p.m., the crowd was seen dispersing and the protest has seemingly wrapped up. Saturday night’s events were relatively short compared to the last two days.

Graffiti was seen on multiple buildings and a Tri-Counties Bank sustained broken windows.

10:05 p.m.

Crowds made their way toward Cesar Chavez Park again. Chants have continued and more buildings were vandalized.

9:30 p.m.

A crowd of around 75-100 people is moving through the streets yelling out chants of “ACAB” and “No Justice No Peace.” Protesters have also called out the names of Jacob Blake, Stephon Clark and George Floyd.

The crowd was near The Bank in downtown and Golden 1 Center.

Graffiti on a bail bonds building said “Police Are Domestic Terrorists.”

8:52 p.m.

A third round of protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin is unfolding in downtown Sacramento on Saturday following two straight days that saw multiple buildings defaced and damaged.

Antifa Sacramento, which led a demonstration Friday night, warned protesters on Facebook of a potentially armed individual who they said may in the streets of downtown on Saturday.

The protest was planned for 8 p.m. and shortly after then, about two dozen people believed to protesters were seen gathered in Cesar Chavez Park, but shortly after 8:30 p.m., things remained fairly uneventful with some chants.

Mayor Steinberg tweeted out a response to Saturday night’s events saying, “The last two nights have been challenging for our city. Any damage to public and private buildings is wrong. But it is also important to have a perspective, especially where other cities have experienced injuries, deaths, and large scale destruction.”

On Saturday, events turned out less destructive than the day prior, but CBS13 crews witnessed several instances of graffiti and some damage to buildings. Some windows at the Sacramento Music Circus were broken.

Police quickly subdued a man who started swinging a sword at some members of the crowd. It’s unclear who the man was affiliated with, and no one was hurt in the incident.

MORE: Man Swings Sword At Crowd During Police Brutality Protest In Downtown Sacramento

On Thursday, several buildings including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office had windows broken and walls covered in graffiti.

The groups in each day’s protests that caused damage and vandalized buildings were not affiliated with more peaceful groups that demonstrated earlier each day in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

On Saturday, the second demonstration, which was promoted by Antifa Sacramento, started around 8 p.m. and quickly became violent.

Over 150 people gathered in downtown on Saturday.

Stay with CBS13 for updates on Saturday nights protests.