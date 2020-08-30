NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wrong-way driver died in a head-on crash, which involved his vehicle becoming airborne during a collision that involved two other cars near Sacramento International Airport overnight, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Authorities said the fatal crash happened at around 11:52 p.m. along northbound Interstate 5, just south of Airport Boulevard and north of Highway 99.

The wrong-way driver, a 46-year-old man from Woodland, was driving a Honda Accord southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 when he collided head-on with a Toyota Camry and became airborne, the CHP said.

Investigators said the left side of the Honda crashed into a Volvo that was also in the northbound lanes.

The Woodland man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a man from Sacramento, suffered major injuries and the Volvo driver – 38, from Moore, Idaho – suffered minor injuries. Both survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identities of all involved parties were not released.

The CHP said traffic was diverted from I-5 to northbound 99 for nearly 2.5 hours.