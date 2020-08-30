Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 28-year-old man died after being shot while driving in South Sacramento on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near the 4700 block of 50th Avenue.
Investigators said the victim crashed in the area after suffering a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not yet released.
The sheriff’s department said homicide detectives believe the shooting was a targeted act, but a motive has not yet been identified.
A suspect description was also not available.
Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigations is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.