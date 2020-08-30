A's Announce Positive Coronavirus Test, Astros Game PostponedA member of the Oakland Athletics organization tested positive for the coronavirus, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Kyle Tucker Leads Astros To 6-3 Win Over A's For DH SweepKyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Giants Snap 3-Game Skid, Beat Diamondbacks 5-2Evan Longoria hit two doubles, Brandon Belt reached base four times and the San Francisco Giants snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night.

Oakland A's Acquire Tommy La Stella From Angels For BarretoTwo people with knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the Oakland Athletics have acquired infielder 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto.