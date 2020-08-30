Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A huge fire and explosions at a warehouse forced road closures in Modesto on Sunday afternoon.
The Ceres Fire Department said multiple resources have responded to the large commercial structure fire, which is in the area of Bunker Avenue near River Road, that has grown to three alarms.
The fire has forced the closure of 7th Street and River Road in the area.
Crews with the Denair Fire Department said just after 5 p.m. that they were also assisting the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and Ceres and Modesto fire departments in battling the blaze.
There has been no information released yet on any possible injuries or what may have caused the incident.
More details to come.