Modesto Warehouse Fire, Explosions Force Road ClosuresA huge fire and explosions at a warehouse forced road closures in Modesto on Sunday afternoon.

Israeli Firefighters Arrive In California To Assist In Wildfire BattlesNorthern California fire crews got an extra bit of backup Sunday as a team of Israeli firefighters to Sacramento to assist with multiple large wildfires burning throughout the region.

Protest Held After Vacaville Prisons Aren't Evacuated During LNU Complex FiresA protest was held Sunday outside the Sacramento home of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation secretary after Solano County didn't evacuate two prisons threatened by the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire.

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Wrong-Way Driver Becomes Airborne In 3-Vehicle Crash Near SMFA wrong-way driver died in a head-on crash, which involved his vehicle becoming airborne during a collision that involved two other cars near Sacramento International Airport overnight, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.