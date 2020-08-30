ARDEN (CBS13) – Sacramento’s Arden Fair Mall will be back open for business Monday as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement allowing indoor malls to re-open across the state.

The mall has been shut down since July 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re pumped about tomorrow. We were shocked on Friday and very excited when the governor said we could re-open,” Nathan Spradin, with Arden Fair, said. “And our retailers are moving as fast as possible. We guess we’re probably going to see about 20 percent of them open tomorrow.”

The state is allowing 25 percent capacity at all indoor malls starting Monday to allow for social distancing.

Arden Fair will open its doors at 11 a.m.