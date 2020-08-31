ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Unified School District confirmed to CBS13 on Monday that 19 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the district said the 19 positive tests have come between July 1 and Aug 28.

Officials said personal protective equipment is available at all district sites and each affected area is thoroughly cleansed after a positive test occurs.

The district said lead nurses and health coordinators are heading contact tracing investigations to identify any potential people who may have been exposed. Anyone who may have been in close contact with an employee who tested positive will be notified.

At this time, it is unknown if any students have been affected by the positive tests.

In mid-August, the district welcomed back more than 63,000 students as the new school year began under a distance learning format.