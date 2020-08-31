SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Two inmates who escaped from a San Joaquin County Jail facility have been located and rebooked back into custody, authorities said.

Daniel Anthony Andavaso 38, and Jeremy Brian Croft, 27, were being housed in the jail’s Honor Farm facility and were not present during a 6 p.m. formal count on Sunday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the facility isn’t usually meant to house inmates in this nature.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation only accepting a very limited number of inmates that are sentenced to state prison, the San Joaquin County Jail has been forced to house inmates at the minimum-security facility that would not be considered for such housing under normal circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on social media.

Details on where Andavaso and Croft were found were not made available, but both have been confirmed to be back in custody. They were believed to have escaped sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday as the two were present for an 11 a.m. formal count.

Andavaso was being held on $500,000 bail and faces charges of evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, resisting a peace officer resulting in death/serious bodily, evading a peace officer as a wrong-way driver and a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Croft had bail set at $25,000 and faces a charge of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm.