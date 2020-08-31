  • CBS13On Air

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing girl believed to have been taken by her mother in Calaveras County.

California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Selene Elizabeth Anderson was last seen late Saturday night near Blagen Road and Longman Lane.

Anderson’s mother, 43-year-old Rebecca Boyet, is believed to have taken the girl during a supervised visit with Child Protective Services.

Boyet is believed to be driving a white 2020 Dodge 1500 with the California license plate 55367Y2. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued by CHP for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Amador and El Dorado counties.

Anyone who sees Boyet and Anderson is urged to call 911.

