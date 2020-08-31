  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The San Francisco Giants acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the Tampa Bay Rays for $75,000 on Monday, adding depth to their bullpen.

Banda went 1-0 with a 10.29 ERA in four outings with one save over seven innings for the Rays before being designated for assignment Sunday. Tampa Bay needed a spot on its 40-man roster.

He gave up five runs on five hits with three walks in one inning earlier Sunday against the Marlins in Miami.

San Francisco’s payment to the Rays is due on Sept. 15.

Also Monday, the Giants placed outfielder Joey Rickard on the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

 

 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply