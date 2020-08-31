Athletics Get LHP Mike Minor In Trade With RangersThe first-place Oakland Athletics pulled off another trade with an AL West rival Monday, hoping to hang on for a division title this time after finishing second to Houston each of the last two years.

Giants Acquire Left-Handed Reliever Banda From Rays For $75KThe San Francisco Giants acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the Tampa Bay Rays for $75,000 on Monday, adding depth to their bullpen.

49ers Place Star Linebacker Fred Warner On COVID-19 ListThe San Francisco 49ers placed starting middle linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, less than two weeks before the start of the season.

2 More Oakland A's Games Postponed Over Positive Coronavirus TestThe first two games of Oakland's series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics' organization tested positive for the coronavirus.