ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a Dodge pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in the Arden-Arcade area on Sunday night, North Sacramento area California Highway Patrol announced.

The CHP said the collision happened at around 9 p.m. along eastbound El Camino Avenue, just west of Howe Avenue.

Investigators said the victim was a 50-year-old man from Hemet in Riverside County. The victim was reportedly walking southward through the eastbound lanes of El Camino when the truck drove through and struck him.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Dodge was described by CHP as a “possibly 1/2 ton, RAM 1500, silver in color, between the year makes of 2013-2018. The Dodge pickup truck is believed to have damage on the right front passenger side near the headlight and grille area.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the North Sacramento area California Highway Patrol.