PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot a person he lived with in the chest with an arrow, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
Michael Raley, 35, allegedly shot his 68-year-old roommate with a crossbow after the victim intervened during a disturbance at their residence between Raley and another person. The unidentified victim is hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators were dispatched to the Marshall Medical Center in Placerville after the victim had arrived.
Authorities said the scene of the crossbow shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:20 at Raley and the victim’s home in the town of Rescue.
Raley fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival but was located several hours later and taken into custody.