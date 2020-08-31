49ers Place Star Linebacker Fred Warner On COVID-19 ListThe San Francisco 49ers placed starting middle linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, less than two weeks before the start of the season.

2 More Oakland A's Games Postponed Over Positive Coronavirus TestThe first two games of Oakland's series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics' organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

'I'm Really Excited For The Future Of The Game': Jessie Warren On New Professional Softball League Athletes Unlimited2018 NCAA champion Jessie Warren discusses a new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and it will be on CBS Sports Network at 4pm and 8pm EST on Monday.

CBS Sports Airing 5-Hour 'Portraits In Black' Special Focusing On Black Athletes' Experience With Racism In Sports And SocietyThe network is airing five hours of programming centered on the Black athletes' experience in America hosted by James Brown this Sunday, September 6.