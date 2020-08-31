MODESTO (CBS13) — A person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Modesto early Monday morning.

Officials say the person, a man in his 60s, died Monday evening.

Modesto Fire crews responded to Valley Home and Schultz roads around 3:40 a.m. on Monday and found flames shooting from a home. Firefighters immediately went on an exterior/defensive fire attack.

A person was soon rescued from inside the home by firefighters.

No other information about the person’s condition has been released at this point.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.