49ers Have Tough Task To Repeat Super Bowl Run In Improved NFC WestAs remarkable as the one-year turnaround from four wins to a Super Bowl appearance might have been for the San Francisco 49ers, repeating the feat could be even harder.

Giants Beat Diamondbacks 4-1 To Win First Road SeriesJohnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants won their first road series by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Sunday.

A's Announce Positive Coronavirus Test, Astros Game PostponedA member of the Oakland Athletics organization tested positive for the coronavirus, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Kyle Tucker Leads Astros To 6-3 Win Over A's For DH SweepKyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep.