Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person was critically injured after a crash near Elverta in rural Sacramento on Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire and Metro Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. near W. Elverta and E. Levee roads and found that a car had crashed into a pole.

It took crews about 20 minutes to pull someone from the wreckage. That person was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

