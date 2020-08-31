WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police in Woodland responded to multiple reports of sideshows around the city on Sunday night. One driver was arrested as far away as Fairfield.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, police spent several hours responding to illegal sideshow car gatherings. During one incident, vehicles took over the intersection of Main and 2nd streets and were reportedly doing donuts. People were also reportedly getting out of their cars and climbing light poles.

As police officers went to the area, a vehicle drove past an officer at a high rate of speed, allegedly committing multiple vehicle code violations. The officer pursued the car that then got onto southbound Interstate 5. Unfortunately, the officer lost sight of the car at the Interstate 5/Interstate 80 interchange in Sacramento. A CHP helicopter picked up the pursuit and led officers to the suspect in Fairfield. They then pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, 24-year-old Jose Dossantos-Silva, of Daly City.

The Woodland police officer arrived at the scene and took Silva into custody. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail on multiple violations.