YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuation orders issued for rural Yolo County as a result of the rapidly spreading LNU Lightning Complex wildfire have been downgraded and lifted, according to county officials.

Evacuation orders in place for Zone 1 of the county were downgraded to an advisory, but only from the east of the wildfire’s edge and south of County Road 41.

Zone 2 evacuations were also downgraded to an advisory but only from east of both State Route 16 and Rumsey Canyon Road.

Both zones are in the northwest corner of Yolo County near Rumsey. The county said both zones have been approved to partially repopulate the areas.

Zone 3 evacuation advisories have been fully lifted.

The LNU Complex has impacted several counties – including Yolo, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Lake – and was 63% contained at 375,209 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire’s website.

Over 1,400 structures, including homes, have been damaged or destroyed. Five deaths and four injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, which is the second-largest wildfire burning in the state and the third-largest in California history.