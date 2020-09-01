OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A Yuba County 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a man in Olivehurst who tried to break up a fight, officials said.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 57-year-old Lonnie Long Jr. was shot in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Ave. Monday night. Long was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Investigators say there was a fight between a group of teenagers outside Long’s residence and when he went outside to break it up, he was shot and the teens ran away. Detectives believe a 16-year-old boy from Linda shot Long.
The teen was located Tuesday at an East Linda residence and arrested for homicide after being brought in for questioning, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was not identified due to his age.
Officials are still investigating this shooting.