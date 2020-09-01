11:43 a.m. Update: Zahidi Ghazi was located by deputies. She is being treated for a cut, but she is otherwise healthy. She will be reunited with her family shortly.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a senior who is missing and could be at risk.

Zahida Ghazi, 87, was last seen at her home in the area 10000 block of Crystal Creek Drive around 5:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt, a yellow striped t-shirt, dark pants, a pink beanie, and a lime green bracelet with her information on it. She’s 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Ghazi has a medical condition that causes her to become easily confused and disoriented.

Anyone who spots Ghazi is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or 911.