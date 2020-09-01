  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:South Natomas News

NATOMAS (CBS13) — A suspect was shot by Sacramento police Tuesday evening in the Northgate area of Sacramento, officials say.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Wisconsin Ave. police said. Officers were reportedly at the scene regarding “a wanted suspect” when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Sacramento Police say one suspect was shot and no officers were injured. The condition of the suspect was not released. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Northgate Blvd. at Wisconsin Ave. is closed as police investigate the shooting.

Police have not released any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

