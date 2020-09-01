NATOMAS (CBS13) — A suspect was shot by Sacramento police Tuesday evening in the Northgate area of Sacramento, officials say.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Wisconsin Ave. police said. Officers were reportedly at the scene regarding “a wanted suspect” when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Sacramento Police say one suspect was shot and no officers were injured. The condition of the suspect was not released. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Northgate Blvd. at Wisconsin Ave. is closed as police investigate the shooting.

Police have not released any more details.

BREAKING: large police presence at Northgate and Wisconsin at the Mobile gas station in Sacramento. We are working to learn more about what happened. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7mGS9f0HAC — Velena Jones (@velenajones) September 2, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.