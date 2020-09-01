ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville family is riding high, watching their son ride in the Tour de France.

Nielson Powless, 23, has put on quite a performance in the legendary race so far. He even held a brief lead in Stage 2 over the weekend.

His mom and dad, Jen and Jack, have been watching their son’s Tour de France dream come true from their Roseville home.

“Yeah we do pinch ourselves,” Jen Powless said.

“It’s a dream for every cyclist,” Jack Powless said. “Anybody who rides a bike I think, it’s a dream for all those people.”

Inside the family home, a framed photo in the living room shows an 11-year-old Neilson Powless as a spectator at the Tour of California more than a decade ago. Later, he was named the best young rider in the 2016 Tour of California.

Now he’s made the cut in the most elite cycling race in the world and even held the lead for a part of stage two.

“This is extremely special,” Jack Powless said.

The family has decorated their house in his team EF pink colors. Because of the coronavirus travel restrictions, they were not able to join their son to watch him compete in person.

“This is where we come to celebrate the whole thing, so we’re excited to celebrate some more,” Jen Powless said.

This rising cycling star from Roseville has now arrived on the biggest stage in his sport.