SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The wrong-way driver who was killed after crashing into two vehicles along Interstate 5 near Sacramento has been identified.
California Highway Patrol says, just before midnight Sunday, a driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Highway 99. The driver soon crashed head-on into another car, sending the wrong-way vehicle airborne. It then crashed into another vehicle before finally coming to a rest.
Officers say the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. On Tuesday, he was identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office as 46-year-old Woodland resident Ernest Gonzales.
Both other drivers that were struck were taken to the hospital with major and minor injuries.
Exactly what led up to Gonzales driving the wrong way on the freeway is still being investigated.
Investigators are still asking any witnesses to come forward.