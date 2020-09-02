Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say a juvenile home alone had to deal with a scary situation in Auburn when an unknown man started banging on the front door.
Auburn police say, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a juvenile was inside a home along Circle Drive when they started hearing banging on the front door. The suspect then tried to get into the backyard through a side fence.
The juvenile called 911 and officers got to the scene in time to catch the suspect, 24-year-old Dashel Roumage.
Roumage was arrested on a parole hold, officers say, and is also facing charges of petty theft and prowling. He has been booked into Placer County Jail.