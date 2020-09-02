SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Westbound Interstate 80 was shut down at the Madison Ave. overcrossing for a shooting investigation Wednesday night, officials said.

CHP did not release many details about the shooting, but an officer at the scene told CBS13 that multiple vehicles were involved and at least two victims have been transported to area hospitals. The condition of the victims was not released.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted about the closure just before 10 p.m., saying it would last between 30 minutes and an hour.

Officers were investigating the scene and looking for evidence on the road, CHP said.

There is no known threat to public safety at this time, CHP said. They advise drivers to take an alternate route.

The road reopened just before 11:15 p.m.

No other details were released. Check back for updates.