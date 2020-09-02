SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hot weather is returning to Northern California for the holiday weekend, with temperatures expected in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday through Tuesday, Sept. 8. For the valley and foothills, temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 110 degrees. In the mountains, highs may reach around 100 degrees.

Officials recommend drinking extra water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and planning to be in air-conditioned buildings.

Earlier this week, CBS13 asked the California Independent System Operator – the managers of the state power grid – if they’re concerned by this coming weekend’s high heat, and they said they’re not anticipating outages because this heat wave is expected to be milder than the one in early August.

But things could change quickly if a power plant trips offline or if transmission lines are impacted by fires.

The early August outages came in the middle of a perfect storm that forced the first stage three emergency for a strained power grid in nearly 20 years.

Record-breaking heat caused a surge in demand for power all across the state. California was unable to import energy from states like Arizona and Nevada, both of which typically can supply extra power to the Golden State, if needed, but they were struggling with a heat wave of their own.