SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined new protections in place for renters and landlords during the pandemic Wednesday. The Housing is Key campaign is meant to help struggling renters and landlords know their rights under the state’s new housing laws.

The relief comes at a critical time for so many Californians. Newsom said 5.4 million renters are at risk of losing their homes after seeing as much as a 66% drop in income due to the pandemic. Additionally, small property owners are in jeopardy of losing properties over unpaid rent.

Newsom announced a new website, HousingisKey.com, to keep people up to date on California’s new housing protections. It comes after he signed housing bills into law Monday night which prevent renters from being evicted for non-payment before Feb. 1, 2021.

However, it does require renters to pay 25% of that rent for the next five months to protect landlords from losing their properties.

A mobile and web-based app is expected to be available for renters and landlords by the end of the week. Until then, you can visit: housingiskey.com