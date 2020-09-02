Sacramento’s Run To Feed The Hungry To Be Held Virtually On Thanksgiving MorningA Sacramento Thanksgiving morning tradition is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

51 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - Sept. 2, 2020Looking at some triple-digit temperatures this weekend.

3 hours ago

Mediator Approved To Assist Negotiations Between Sac City Unified And Teachers UnionThe new school year for Sacramento City Unified students is nearly here, but with the district and its teachers association unable to agree on what the rest of the year may look like, many families feel left in limbo.

3 hours ago

Family Says Man Fatally Shot By Police In Northgate Area Struggled With Mental IllnessFamily members of Albert Wheeler say law enforcement had been looking for him for almost a month after he shot at a police cruiser.

3 hours ago

Lawmaker Buffy Wicks Forced To Bring Newborn Daughter To Assembly Floor For VoteA Bay Area Assemblywoman was forced to bring her newborn daughter to the chamber because she was denied the right to vote remotely.

4 hours ago