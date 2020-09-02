  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police are investigating after a person in a white van allegedly tried to lure a toddler into their vehicle.

Police say the incident happened Monday morning when a father was walking with his 3-year-old son on Spafford Street. The father told police his son was walking about 20 feet behind him when the white van pulled up near the child and a person inside tried to wave him over.

Officials say the father ran toward his son and the van left the area. He described the vehicle as a white Ford van with no side windows. The occupant is believed to be a white man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police department at 916-747-5400.

