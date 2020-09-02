SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento Thanksgiving morning tradition is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services announced that their annual Run to Feed the Hungry will be held virtually instead of in person.
The run, which starts in front of Sacramento State and snakes through East Sacramento and the Fab 40s neighborhood, often attracts nearly 30,000 participants.
Despite it going virtual, organizers say the race remains an important fundraising event for the food bank. Amid the pandemic, the food bank has already distributed more pounds of food (32 million) at this point than they did all of last year (28 million).
The food bank reports that they are feeding more than 300,000 people a month.
With these added pressures, organizers are urging people to sign up for the Run to Feed the Hungry as a virtual participant. People who sign up will still get a t-shirt shirt and custom bib number.
The virtual run is still scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26. People wishing to sign up can head to this website.