SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are cleaning up after a box truck crashed and landed on its side in Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened along the eastbound Highway 50 to Capital City Freeway connector.
Truck blocking EB50 to Cap City Freeway has been uprighted! Lots of debris still in road. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich #bigrigCrash pic.twitter.com/5OyIweLMAn
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 2, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the truck ended up on its side. Boxes that the truck was carrying were scattered all over the side of the road.
The driver of the truck escaped with just a few scratches.
The connector remains blocked, but the truck has now been uprighted and crews are working to reopen the area. However, cleaning up the debris may take a little while longer.