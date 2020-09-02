  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Stockton Police Department

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police officer is in stable condition after they were accidentally shot during a training exercise Wednesday, officials said.

The Stockton Police Department said an officer accidentally shot another officer while they were training at a tow yard in the 2300 block of N. Wilson Way.

Officials say the injured officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury was taken to an area hospital where they are in stable condition.

No other details about the incident were released.

Police say it is now under administrative review.

