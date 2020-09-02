Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police officer is in stable condition after they were accidentally shot during a training exercise Wednesday, officials said.
The Stockton Police Department said an officer accidentally shot another officer while they were training at a tow yard in the 2300 block of N. Wilson Way.
Officials say the injured officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury was taken to an area hospital where they are in stable condition.
No other details about the incident were released.
Police say it is now under administrative review.