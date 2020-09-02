STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a woman suspected of viciously attacking a store clerk who confronted her over shoplifting.
Stockton police say the incident happened back on Aug. 21 at a business along the 3100 block of W. Hammer Lane. The worker confronted the woman after suspecting her of shoplifting.
The suspect then walked out the door, but not before taking a bouquet of flowers at the exit.
However, after moving her vehicle, the woman returned went back to the worker. She then allegedly started punching and kicking her, as well as throwing and destroying merchandise.
Eventually, the woman took off – leaving the worker several bruises and a broken rib, police say.
A surveillance photo of the suspect was released on Wednesday. Anyone who recognizes her is urged to contact detectives at (209) 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.