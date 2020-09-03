SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two shootings in just a matter of days has drivers on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 on edge.

The victims in both incidents are now recovering, but the California Highway Patrol said they don’t have license plates for either of these suspected shooters.

Authorities are investigating what they are calling a “random shooting” on I-80 near Madison Avenue. It happened Wednesday night as bullets shot through the passenger window of a van, hitting a man.

A little girl in the back seat was hit with flying shattered glass.

“We’re just trying to avoid freeways and downtown,” said Karen Gebourie, of Sacramento.

The second shooting, which happened less than a week later, is enough to keep drivers off the roads and at home.

“I don’t need to go out, that’s a good thing,” said Jay Cui, of Sacramento.

“It makes me less likely to travel that path to tell you the truth,” said Patti, from Sacramento.

“Its completely crazy to me, and it makes it unsafe for folks who are not even aware,” said Nikki, of Sacramento.

The CHP said it thinks Monday’s gunfire on Highway 50 from one car into another was targeted. The victim survived.

The CHP said it’s not clear if both shootings are connected.

But how does CHP investigate whether these shootings are targeted or connected?

The Highway Patrol said that depends on whether the victims work with police on their investigation.

“If the victim is cooperative, they have no idea why they got shot, it’d be considered a random act,” said Officer Eulogio Ceja with the CHP.

The agency calls this a difficult investigation.

Caltrans cameras in the areas of the shootings are too blurry to make out the plates in both of these cases.

So for now, they’re relying on witnesses to come forward and dashcam video.