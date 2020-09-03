SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A comedy comeback is coming to Old Sacramento. The pandemic has forced performers to get creative to keep the show going. You’ve heard of silent discos, now we are hearing about silent comedy shows.

Inside jokes, outside laughs is the theme at Laughs Unlimited, as stand-up gets back on its feet in Old Sacramento.

“You’re so desperate so you’ll take it, you’ll take anything. You’re like yeah I’ll tell jokes through headphones,” said Comedian Carlos Rodriguez.

Carlos did not think he would be telling jokes through headphones. Now, he is performing for an outdoor audience, by keeping one earpiece off while trying to pick up on the energy from the crowd.

“It’s weird for the audience at first because they are not used to it. So, I have to let them catch up,” he explained. “We all have to be on the same wave length in order for it to all go and take a little ride,” said Rodriguez.

Owner of Laughs Unlimited, Jennifer Canfield, was inspired by going to a silent disco. She took the idea and implemented using headphones to give a more intimate setting and drone out the street noise.

“With the distractions, with the street noise it almost seemed impossible until we were talking to a friend about silent disco and said ‘wait a minute, let’s marry the two ideas and do silent comedy,” Canfield explained.

Canfield debuted the new show space six weeks ago. At that time it was the first comedy club to reopen in the state, according to Canfield.

“People love it. It’s super different, it’s something new and you get out of the house. You’re able to be socially distance but are able to have some fun,” she said.

The street is closed off at L street to Neasham Circle during their shows on Thursday through the weekend. That space allows for 70 guests as opposed to the club’s normal 200 inside.

“It’s putting a band-aid on a gaping, oozing wound, but at least it has slowed the bleeding a little bit,” Canfield said.

Canfield said in the weeks since the club has reopened, the idea has taken off. The club is typically booked on weekends and sees about half during their Thursday show.