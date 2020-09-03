STOCKTON (CBS13) – Chealsey Allmon-Encinas was out walking when she said she suddenly saw two people believed to be homeless having sex in her neighbors front yard.

She said she couldn’t believe it and told them to stop and leave.

“So I asked them if they were OK and they weren’t responding,” she said. “At first, they told me to go away and I was like, ‘Excuse me, do you understand you are having intercourse in someone’s front yard?’ ”

Chealsey said there’s a growing homeless problem in her community – some even going as far as setting fires but nothing like what she experienced just days ago.

It’s a wakeup call, she said, for everyone in the community including local and state leaders to step up.

JoLyn McMillan is CEO of the Stockton Shelter For The Homeless.

“Once they have been knocked down that low or sunk that low it takes a lot of work to bring them back,” McMillan said.

She said what happened in Chealsey’s neighborhood is very rare and added that resources are needed to address people’s needs as soon as they develop.

“Just society – we don’t have enough resources to help the people that need the help when they need it,” McMillan said. “Majority of the people that are homeless and struggling have a significant amount of trauma.”

Still, Chealsey said this should be an eye-opener to the point that more help is needed.

“If we want our city to be better than we need to help them in order for them to get better because we can’t just tell them to get better with no resources, with no money, with no support because who knows?” she explained. “They have probably been trying for years now and they just don’t have it in them no more and they need that’s support.”

CBS13 reached out to the governor’s office which told us that through Project Roomkey, counties are screening people for behavioral health challenges making sure they get support.

We did reach out to Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, but he wasn’t available for an interview.

Below is information from the California Department of Social Services.