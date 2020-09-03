SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say three people were hurt, one with a gunshot wound and the others by bullet fragments and broken glass, in an apparent random shooting along Interstate 80.

California Highway Patrol says someone in one car shot at another vehicle just before 10 p.m. Wednesday along westbound I-80 near Madison Avenue.

Three people were inside the car that was shot at, CHP says. The right front passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the hip area, while the driver was injured by bullet fragments. A girl in the back seat was also hurt by broken glass.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital. No information on their current conditions was available.

Investigators say the shooting doesn’t appear to be gang related or targeted. At this point, it also doesn’t appear to be connected to a shooting that happened along Highway 50 earlier this week.

Only a vague description of the suspect vehicle, that it was a dark-colored sedan, has been given.