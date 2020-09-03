NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A man and woman are under arrest and facing a hate crime charge after allegedly yelling racial slurs, then stabbing a man in North Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Aug. 28, deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station off Drive-In Way to investigate a reported assault and stabbing. Witnesses reported seeing a man and woman standing in front of someone’s pickup truck and yelling racial slurs.

At some point, the man allegedly punched the pickup truck driver – then stabbed him.

Exactly what happened leading up to the confrontation is unclear.

Deputies found the pair less than a mile away from where the incident happened and arrested them. The pair has been identified as 35-year-old Cory Smith and 23-year-old Jaylynn Garrell.

Smith and Garrell are facing charges of conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime, among other alleged crimes.