ARNOLD (CBS13) – Authorities are asking the community for assistance in locating a suspect accused of burglarizing a laundromat in Arnold in July, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

After scouring through surveillance footage and other evidence located at the scene, the burglary suspect was identified as William Thomas Roraback, who now has two warrants out for his arrest – felony parole violation warrant with no bail and a felony warrant for burglary, according to the sheriff’s office

Roraback is accused of entering a coin-operated laundromat located in 2000 block Highway 4 on July 16 and vandalizing a $3,000 coin machine and walking away with around $400, authorities said.

Investigators said Roraback is known to frequent the Arnold and has an address listed in the Springs Valley area.

Anyone with information on Roraback’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.