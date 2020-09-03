WOODLAND (CBS13) – Woodland Christian School is the first elementary school in Yolo County approved by the state and public health officials to reopen in-person instruction, the county announced on Thursday.

Under state guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July, public and private schools within counties on California’s coronavirus watchlist would not be allowed to offer in-person classes until their particular county was off of the watchlist for at least 14 days.

Yolo County said in a news release that the waiver is only applicable for elementary schools and transitional kindergarten through sixth grades “even if the school includes additional grades and would need to be approved by the local Public Health Officer.”

Since Yolo County has been on the state’s watchlist since July 8 and was placed in the widespread purple tier after California moved to the new Blueprint For A Safer Economy on Aug. 31, county officials said they had to go through an extensive waiver process to be allowed to reopen in-person instruction at the school.

“Woodland Christian School has made multiple changes to meet the necessary criteria, including hiring extra staff, creating protocols for responding to COVID-positive staff or students, implementing the necessary health measures and safety protocols, and developing outdoor instruction space,” the county’s news release said.

Yolo County said six other applications for a waiver are currently under consideration, but it is unknown which school’s have applied.