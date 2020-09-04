SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands lined up in cars outside Christian Brothers High School for a mega distribution from the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services on Friday.

Many are growing weary.

“I am retired and I do not have enough to survive,” said Ismael Carmona.

Carmona lives alone but there are others with more mouths to feed.

Maria Navarro spoke through a translator.

“There [are] four adults in our house, but nobody has a job at the moment,” she said.

The food bank says the number of people they are feeding doubled from 150,000 to 300,000 over the last few months.

“I don’t have a job right now, so this helps out every week,” said Latasha Brown.

That’s why the City of Sacramento is feeding the non-profit with $500,000 from the CARES act.

“All you have to do is show up and see the work they are doing and see the people they are serving [to] get some perspective,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The food bank’s CEO Blake Young says there is some fatigue for non-profits and volunteers, who see the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic stretching into 2021.

“If we can keep people well and nourished, we feel they are more productive and we can actually help their mental health,” Young said.

But for volunteers like Patti Roberts, it’s seeing the faces of the families where she finds strength.

“There is so much positive energy and they are so grateful that when I get home I feel a lot better,” she said.

Organizers say they will see three four thousand people come through these lines on Friday. Those who come get poultry, produce and other supplies to help prepare meals.

For some. it’s their first time. Others come back week after week in what they call a blessing.

“This is a good thing that’s happening. It’s good for everybody,” said Ismael.

The food bank supports 220 other food pantries. They are asking for donations and looking for people to sign up for the Run to Feed the Hungry come November, which has gone virtual.