With Northern California bracing for a stretch of triple-digit temperatures this Labor Day weekend, several municipalities are opening cooling centers for residents in need to relief from the heat.
Extremely hot conditions are expected to last from Saturday through Tuesday.
The following areas are planning to open cooling centers:
Sacramento County
Elk Grove Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove
2:00pm – 8:00pm
Rancho Cordova City Hall – American River Rooms
2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Citrus Heights Community Center
6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights,
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Folsom City Senior & Arts Center
12:00pm – 7:00pm
Yolo County
Davis Senior Center 12:00pm – 6pm
Amador County
Jackson Civic Center 33 Broadway, Jackson
1:00pm – 5pm
San Joaquin County
No specific locations listed. Check this website for more information: http://www.sjcphs.org/Disease/Heat_Emergencies.aspx
Stanislaus County
Library facilities will be made available during extreme heat events.