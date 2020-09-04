  • CBS13On Air

With Northern California bracing for a stretch of triple-digit temperatures this Labor Day weekend, several municipalities are opening cooling centers for residents in need to relief from the heat.

Extremely hot conditions are expected to last from Saturday through Tuesday.

The following areas are planning to open cooling centers:

Sacramento County 
Elk Grove Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove
2:00pm – 8:00pm

Rancho Cordova City Hall – American River Rooms
2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
12:00pm – 6:00pm

Citrus Heights Community Center
6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights,
12:00pm – 6:00pm

Folsom City Senior & Arts Center
12:00pm – 7:00pm

Yolo County 
Davis Senior Center 12:00pm – 6pm

Amador County 
Jackson Civic Center 33 Broadway, Jackson
1:00pm – 5pm

San Joaquin County
No specific locations listed. Check this website for more information: http://www.sjcphs.org/Disease/Heat_Emergencies.aspx

 Stanislaus County
Library facilities will be made available during extreme heat events.

