Caltrans To Repair I-80 Fire Damage In Vacaville Starting TuesdayIf you plan on heading to the Bay Area next week, expect slowdowns on I-80 in Vacaville. Caltrans is closing lanes to fix areas of the freeway that were damaged by the LNU Complex Fire last month. The flames jumped I-80 near Cherry Glen Road.

33 minutes ago

New State Ads Warn People To Avoid Partying Over Labor Day WeekendThe state is taking a new approach to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the holiday weekend.

58 minutes ago

Swimming In Trash: Sea Lion Seen Sunbathing Amid Piles Of GarbageThe Sacramento River’s trash problem is more than just an eyesore. A sea lion was spotted sunbathing along the Sacramento River just a few days ago amidst piles of garbage.

1 hour ago

Modesto High School Students Build Recycling Tool That Could Be Sent To Outer SpaceA group of Modesto teenagers used COVID-19 downtime to build a tool that might end up on the International Space Station.

2 hours ago

Sacramento To Consider Pulling Money From Police And Fire BudgetsThe city has already agreed to overhaul its 911 system, sending some calls away from police.

2 hours ago