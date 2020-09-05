  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMThe Issue Is: Politics in California
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:California ISO, heat wave, rolling blackouts

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California ISO declared a stage 2 emergency Saturday and said rolling blackouts are expected as an intense heat wave is leading to high demand for energy usage.

The agency said a flex alert would remain in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday and that energy conservation is crucial in preventing more outages.

California ISO said in a tweet that fires burning throughout the state have caused “the loss of about 1,600 MW of generation.”

The stage 2 declaration comes a day before Sacramento is forecasted to experience record-breaking heat with a 111-degree Sunday.

California ISO and the governor’s office said a few ways to conserve energy is by setting thermostats to 78 degrees, turning off unnecessary lights and avoiding the use of major appliances, such as dishwashers, dryers or washing machines.

Comments

Leave a Reply