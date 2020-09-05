SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California ISO declared a stage 2 emergency Saturday and said rolling blackouts are expected as an intense heat wave is leading to high demand for energy usage.
The agency said a flex alert would remain in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday and that energy conservation is crucial in preventing more outages.
#Powergrid is staying at Stage 2 emergency. No outages yet. Conservation efforts are key! #KeepConservingCA #ItsWorking #FlexAlert until 9 p.m.
— California ISO (@California_ISO) September 6, 2020
California ISO said in a tweet that fires burning throughout the state have caused “the loss of about 1,600 MW of generation.”
The stage 2 declaration comes a day before Sacramento is forecasted to experience record-breaking heat with a 111-degree Sunday.
California ISO and the governor’s office said a few ways to conserve energy is by setting thermostats to 78 degrees, turning off unnecessary lights and avoiding the use of major appliances, such as dishwashers, dryers or washing machines.