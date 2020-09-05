Suspect Shot In Officer-Involved Shooting In Rancho CordovaA suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

California ISO Says Rolling Blackouts Expected As Heat, Energy Demand Is HighThe California ISO declared a stage 2 emergency Saturday and said rolling blackouts are expected as an intense heat wave is leading to high demand for energy usage.

Sacramento To Consider Pulling Money From Police And Fire BudgetsSacramento city leaders will discuss potentially pulling money from the budgets of the city's police and fire departments.

Confrontation Between Defund The Police And Pro-Trump Demonstrators Occurs In LodiSome tense moments unfolded in Lodi on Saturday morning between protestors calling to "defund the police" and a group of pro-Trump demonstrators.