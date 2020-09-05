Laureano Homers As A's Get Back On Track To Beat Padres 8-4Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and the Oakland Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday.

Marte 4 Hits As Diamondbacks End 5-Game Skid, Top Giants 6-5Ketel Marte homered, doubled twice and singled as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Fernando Tatís Jr. And Slugging Padres Pound Athletics 7-0Fernando Tatís Jr. and Manny Machado hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres pounded Oakland 7-0 on Friday night as the Athletics returned to the field from a four-game postponement following a positive coronavirus test.

Republic Keeper Rafa Diaz Nominated For USL Save Of The MonthRepublic FC goalkeeper Rafael Diaz’s week 8 performance against Reno 1868 FC has earned him a nomination for USL Save of the Month – August.