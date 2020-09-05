YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A man arrested in Yuba City is accused of assaulting and stabbing his girlfriend in the back in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Olivehurst on Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.
Tavari Hall, 27, of Marysville, faces charges of domestic assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery with serious bodily injury and had bail set at $250,000.
Hall’s 28-year-old girlfriend told authorities he hit her twice and fled in a car driven by a woman after the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, identified as Yuba City resident Brittany Gutierrez, 31, also faces charges of accessory to a crime.
Hall was located and arrested Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Page Avenue outside of Gutierrez’s residence.
Hall’s girlfriend was treated and released from the hospital.