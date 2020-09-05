  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:american river, Placer County News

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Video released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shows the rescue of a woman on the American River on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said a crew responded to the Middle Fork of the river just before 2:30 p.m.

A woman was swept away by the current and ended up stranded on a rock in Murderers Bar just east of Auburn.

The dive team pulled her to safety.

The sheriff’s office said it wants to remind people that the river swells around mid-day and to be careful if you go for a swim.

